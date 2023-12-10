Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) is Camber Capital Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Camber Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet makes up 5.0% of Camber Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Camber Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.50% of Zimmer Biomet worth $152,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBH. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.10.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.80. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.