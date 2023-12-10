Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) is Camber Capital Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Camber Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,050,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 750,000 shares during the quarter. Select Medical accounts for 4.2% of Camber Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Camber Capital Management LP owned 3.19% of Select Medical worth $129,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Select Medical by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter valued at about $5,611,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 225.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 53,754 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 37,231 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 747,706 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SEM. StockNews.com began coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Select Medical Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SEM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.48. 375,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.37. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $33.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

Further Reading

