Cadence Bank Has $11.99 Million Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International makes up 1.0% of Cadence Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $11,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,271,660,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of QSR stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,673. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.99 and a 1-year high of $78.30. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.41.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

