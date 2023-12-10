Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Bought by Camber Capital Management LP

Camber Capital Management LP grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 183.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500,000 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries makes up approximately 2.1% of Camber Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Camber Capital Management LP’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $64,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 316.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 18,718,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,949,000 after buying an additional 14,218,556 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.8% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 31,614,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,003 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 24,213,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121,351 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 6,943,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.82. 4,402,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,877,649. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

