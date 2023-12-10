The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Position Raised by Camber Capital Management LP

Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) by 250.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the quarter. Camber Capital Management LP’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $14,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SKIN. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the first quarter worth about $23,664,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Beauty Health by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 369.6% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 226,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 178,361 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000.

Beauty Health Stock Performance

Shares of SKIN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.02. 4,378,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,370,488. The Beauty Health Company has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.96 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. Analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKIN shares. William Blair downgraded Beauty Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James cut Beauty Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Beauty Health from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Beauty Health Profile

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

