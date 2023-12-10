NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 105.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,587,064 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 816,249 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.10% of NIKE worth $175,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $115.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.84. The firm has a market cap of $176.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.