American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) and AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Head to Head Analysis

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) and AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for American Electric Power and AltC Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Electric Power 0 5 9 0 2.64 AltC Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Electric Power presently has a consensus target price of $91.10, indicating a potential upside of 14.39%. Given American Electric Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than AltC Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Electric Power 11.72% 10.73% 2.76% AltC Acquisition N/A -81.54% 2.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares American Electric Power and AltC Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

74.7% of American Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of AltC Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Electric Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of AltC Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Electric Power and AltC Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Electric Power $19.29 billion 2.17 $2.31 billion $4.36 18.27 AltC Acquisition N/A N/A $3.93 million N/A N/A

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than AltC Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

American Electric Power has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AltC Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Electric Power beats AltC Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, renewable, nuclear, hydro, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. The company was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp. in February 2021. AltC Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

