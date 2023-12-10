Callan Family Office LLC Has $265,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Callan Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $350.83 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $379.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. HSBC started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

