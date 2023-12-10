Reviewing Frontline (NYSE:FRO) and Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPPP)

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) and Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Frontline and Imperial Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontline $1.43 billion 3.01 $475.54 million $3.50 5.53 Imperial Petroleum $191.76 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Frontline has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Petroleum.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Frontline pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.5%. Imperial Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $2.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Frontline pays out 91.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Frontline has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Frontline is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

25.7% of Frontline shares are held by institutional investors. 48.1% of Frontline shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Frontline and Imperial Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontline 0 3 0 0 2.00 Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Frontline presently has a consensus target price of $20.03, indicating a potential upside of 3.58%. Given Frontline’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Frontline is more favorable than Imperial Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Frontline and Imperial Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontline 40.09% 31.08% 14.89% Imperial Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Frontline beats Imperial Petroleum on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontline

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 28, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of five medium range refined petroleum product tankers; one Aframax tanker; two suezmax tankers; and four handysize drybulk carriers with a total capacity of 807,804 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

