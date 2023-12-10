Callan Family Office LLC Sells 1,133 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Callan Family Office LLC lessened its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 86.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,207,000 after buying an additional 206,782 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 22.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 15.7% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of UL opened at $47.45 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.11.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

