Comparing Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) and Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos (OTCMKTS:URBDF)

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) and Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos (OTCMKTS:URBDF) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cavco Industries and Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cavco Industries $2.14 billion 1.19 $240.55 million $22.10 13.88 Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cavco Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cavco Industries 10.22% 19.60% 14.71% Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Cavco Industries and Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

95.6% of Cavco Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Cavco Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cavco Industries and Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cavco Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cavco Industries currently has a consensus target price of $364.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.64%. Given Cavco Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cavco Industries is more favorable than Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos.

Summary

Cavco Industries beats Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc. designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands. It also produces park model RVs; vacation cabins; and factory-built commercial structures, including apartment buildings, condominiums, hotels, workforce housing, schools, and housing for the United States military troops. In addition, the company produces various modular homes, which include single and multi-section ranch, split-level, and Cape Cod style homes, as well as two- and three-story homes, and multi-family units. Further, it provides conforming and non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of various brands of factory-built homes sold by company-owned retail stores, as well as various independent distributors, builders, communities, and developers. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes. It distributes its products through a network of independent and company-owned retailers, planned community operators, and residential developers. Cavco Industries, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, S.A.B. de C.V. engages in the design, development, promotion, and marketing of residential housing complexes in Mexico. The company is also involved in the sale of land for the development of real estate projects and houses to third parties; and management and construction administration services. It operates the UrbiVilla, UrbiQuinta, UrbiHacienda, and UrbiClub housing brands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Mexicali, Mexico.

