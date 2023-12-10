Contrasting ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) and Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) and Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ASMPT and Ultra Clean’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASMPT N/A N/A N/A $2.23 4.56 Ultra Clean $2.37 billion 0.54 $40.40 million N/A N/A

Ultra Clean has higher revenue and earnings than ASMPT.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASMPT N/A N/A N/A Ultra Clean 0.03% 5.31% 2.59%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares ASMPT and Ultra Clean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ASMPT and Ultra Clean, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASMPT 0 0 0 0 N/A Ultra Clean 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ultra Clean has a consensus price target of $48.33, indicating a potential upside of 69.29%. Given Ultra Clean’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ultra Clean is more favorable than ASMPT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.1% of ASMPT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ultra Clean beats ASMPT on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, and laser grooving and dicing. The Surface Mount Technology Solutions segment provides assembly line solutions; DEK printing systems; SIPLACE placement systems; and ASM smart factory tools and services. It also offers agency, logistics, marketing, and property investment services; develops, produces, markets, and sells execution systems software solutions; and trades in semiconductor and surface mount technology equipment. ASMPT Limited was formerly known as ASM Pacific Technology Limited and changed its name to ASMPT Limited in June 2022. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system. It also offers various industrial and automation production equipment; fluid delivery systems consist of one or more chemical delivery units, including PFA tubing, filters, flow controllers, regulators, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; precision robotic systems; top-plate assemblies; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystem of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and other high-level assemblies. In addition, the company provides tool chamber parts cleaning and coating services; micro-contamination analysis services for tool parts, wafers and depositions, chemicals, cleanroom materials, deionized water, and airborne molecular contamination; and analytical verification services for process tool chamber part cleaning. It primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment and semiconductor integrated device manufacturing industries, as well as display, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research equipment industries. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

