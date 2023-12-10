Reviewing América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) & SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY)

SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY – Get Free Report) and América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Dividends

SMARTONE TELECO/S pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. América Móvil pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. América Móvil pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SMARTONE TELECO/S and América Móvil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMARTONE TELECO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A América Móvil 1 3 5 0 2.44

Profitability

América Móvil has a consensus price target of $22.21, indicating a potential upside of 21.26%. Given América Móvil’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe América Móvil is more favorable than SMARTONE TELECO/S.

This table compares SMARTONE TELECO/S and América Móvil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMARTONE TELECO/S N/A N/A N/A América Móvil 8.55% 18.82% 4.98%

Risk & Volatility

SMARTONE TELECO/S has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, América Móvil has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SMARTONE TELECO/S and América Móvil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMARTONE TELECO/S $1.28 billion 0.83 $78.62 million N/A N/A América Móvil $42.01 billion 1.37 $3.92 billion $1.22 15.02

América Móvil has higher revenue and earnings than SMARTONE TELECO/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.6% of América Móvil shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of América Móvil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

América Móvil beats SMARTONE TELECO/S on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMARTONE TELECO/S

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunication services in Hong Kong and Macau. The company offers voice, multimedia, and mobile and fixed fiber broadband services for the consumer and corporate markets. It is also involved in the sale of handsets and accessories; issuance of guaranteed notes; and provision of customer support and telemarketing services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services. In addition, the company offers residential broadband services; IT solutions to small businesses and large corporations; and cable and satellite television subscriptions. Further, it sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and offers telephone directories, wireless security, call center, advertising, media, and software development services. Additionally, the company provides video, audio, and other media content through the Internet directly from the content provider to the end user. It sells its products and services under the Telcel, Telmex Infinitum, and A1 brands through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

