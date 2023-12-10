1,079 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Purchased by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cencora by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cencora by 145.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cencora by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,683,000 after purchasing an additional 317,207 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cencora by 7.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,002,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,122,000 after purchasing an additional 499,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cencora by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,493,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,514,000 after purchasing an additional 98,879 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $407,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $407,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,345,672 shares of company stock worth $262,650,480 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on COR. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.36.

Cencora Stock Performance

COR opened at $201.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.02 and its 200-day moving average is $185.09. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.48 and a twelve month high of $205.83.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 23.92%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

