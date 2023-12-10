Contrasting ECARX (ECX) & The Competition

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) is one of 98 publicly-traded companies in the “Auto Parts” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ECARX to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ECARX and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECARX 0 0 1 0 3.00 ECARX Competitors 330 1283 1824 15 2.44

ECARX presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 314.94%. As a group, “Auto Parts” companies have a potential upside of 4.93%. Given ECARX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ECARX is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECARX -32.10% N/A -34.47% ECARX Competitors -8.47% -14.97% 1.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ECARX and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ECARX and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ECARX $515.70 million -$223.18 million -4.55 ECARX Competitors $3.14 billion $119.81 million 240.33

ECARX’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ECARX. ECARX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

ECARX has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECARX’s competitors have a beta of 1.09, meaning that their average share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.2% of ECARX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of shares of all “Auto Parts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of ECARX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.2% of shares of all “Auto Parts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ECARX competitors beat ECARX on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

ECARX Company Profile

ECARX Holdings Inc. develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

