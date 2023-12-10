NinePointTwo Capital LLC Takes $178,000 Position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 50.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPOF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America cut Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Xponential Fitness Stock Down 13.0 %

XPOF stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $33.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

