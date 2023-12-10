TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $7,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464,865 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 44,324.8% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,038,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,370 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,305,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,344 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,612 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TTE stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $66.57. 893,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,226. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $163.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.72.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.8092 per share. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

