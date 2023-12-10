Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. Deckers Outdoor accounts for 0.8% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DECK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,552,417,000 after purchasing an additional 69,188,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,557,288,000 after buying an additional 510,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,825,000 after buying an additional 417,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $94,813,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after acquiring an additional 164,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,917 shares of company stock worth $16,516,349 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $665.00 to $710.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.00.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $695.38. The company had a trading volume of 279,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,892. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $361.62 and a one year high of $699.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $585.79 and a 200 day moving average of $545.64.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

