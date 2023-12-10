CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 13,031 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.15% of IQVIA worth $60,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQV. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.46.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $241.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.43. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

