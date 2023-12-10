Cadence Bank Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Cadence Bank owned about 0.08% of Old Republic International worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,182,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,541,000 after buying an additional 134,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Old Republic International by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,571 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,851,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,809,000 after purchasing an additional 61,520 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Old Republic International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,874,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,212,000 after purchasing an additional 98,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,434,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,452,000 after purchasing an additional 122,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $28.99. The company had a trading volume of 695,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,563. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

