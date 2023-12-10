Cadence Bank Raises Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Sysco by 93,506.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,850,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,931,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,541,000 after acquiring an additional 549,086 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,536,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,827,000 after buying an additional 1,408,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,451,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,286,000 after buying an additional 357,246 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,261,000 after buying an additional 100,884 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Stock Down 0.5 %

SYY stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,689,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,984. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $84.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.54.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

