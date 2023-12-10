Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Has $22.67 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in KLA were worth $22,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.61.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $6.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $534.43. 1,038,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $485.43. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $562.84.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

