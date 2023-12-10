Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,418 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Adobe by 98,757.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4,186.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,887,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769,125 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $610.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,499,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,500. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $628.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $570.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $526.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.46.

View Our Latest Report on ADBE

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.