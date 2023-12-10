Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Position Raised by Cyrus Capital Partners L.P.

Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,125,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. Spirit Airlines accounts for approximately 10.5% of Cyrus Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 2.86% of Spirit Airlines worth $53,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 54.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 13.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,291,000 after purchasing an additional 148,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAVE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.55. 5,014,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,828,028. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $20.99.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAVE. TheStreet cut Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

