CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Trims Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT cut its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,327,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 85,640 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline comprises 4.0% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned approximately 0.24% of Pembina Pipeline worth $41,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,384,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,976,000 after buying an additional 123,855 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,509,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,025 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on PBA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PBA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.45. 879,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,145. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 14.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.98%.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.