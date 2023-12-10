CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Has $75.47 Million Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT trimmed its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,088,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 415,000 shares during the period. Plains GP accounts for 7.3% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $75,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 41.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,007 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 2.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,379,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,944,000 after acquiring an additional 168,521 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,254,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,722 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 31.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,094,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,740,000 after acquiring an additional 747,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,939,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,572,000 after acquiring an additional 100,672 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAGP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Plains GP Stock Performance

PAGP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.36. 1,503,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,154. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 109.18%.

Insider Activity at Plains GP

In other Plains GP news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,752.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

