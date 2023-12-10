CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Grows Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,401,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,732 shares during the quarter. EnLink Midstream accounts for 3.5% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $36,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth $96,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENLC shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.
EnLink Midstream Trading Up 0.1 %
EnLink Midstream stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,981,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,805. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83.
EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. Analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.
EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.
EnLink Midstream Company Profile
EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.
See Also
