CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Grows Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,401,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,732 shares during the quarter. EnLink Midstream accounts for 3.5% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $36,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth $96,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENLC shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 0.1 %

EnLink Midstream stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,981,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,805. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. Analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.