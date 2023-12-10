CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Sells 146,596 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT trimmed its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,058,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 146,596 shares during the period. Crestwood Equity Partners comprises approximately 2.7% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned 1.01% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $28,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fractal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 109,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 39,806 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 17,483.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,521,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,764,000 after acquiring an additional 45,380 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CEQP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Shares of NYSE CEQP remained flat at $28.26 during midday trading on Friday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 281.72%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

