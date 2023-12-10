CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Boosts Holdings in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned 0.20% of ReNew Energy Global worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 38.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RNW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,263. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.23 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

