CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Has $6.30 Million Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 183,706 shares during the period. Plug Power makes up 0.6% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned about 0.10% of Plug Power worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLUG. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 20.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 25,637,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,253,440. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The firm had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $230,097.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $15.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

