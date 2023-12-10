Gala Price Reaches $0.0329 (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Gala token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar. Gala has a market cap of $967.56 million and $232.59 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gala Token Profile

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 28,592,903,993 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,407,259,477 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.com. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

