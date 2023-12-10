CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Raises Stock Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,332 shares during the quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,077,000 after purchasing an additional 285,542 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,601,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,700,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,468,000 after purchasing an additional 290,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,126,000 after purchasing an additional 370,648 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,198,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,065 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $37.88. The company had a trading volume of 998,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,950. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $50.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.57 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

