CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Sells 5,415 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 575,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up about 2.1% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $21,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,169,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,145,786. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $42.11.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.23%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

