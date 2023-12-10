CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Boosts Stock Holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned 0.37% of Maxeon Solar Technologies worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAXN. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 207.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,909,000 after purchasing an additional 740,252 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 889.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 634,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after acquiring an additional 570,563 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 75.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,242,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,987,000 after acquiring an additional 534,945 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,153.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 576,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after acquiring an additional 530,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 35.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,566,000 after acquiring an additional 494,825 shares in the last quarter.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MAXN. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Capital cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of MAXN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,690,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,137. The stock has a market cap of $223.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $38.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.35). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 115.75%. The firm had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.