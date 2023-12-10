CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Boosts Stock Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,015 shares during the period. NuStar Energy makes up 0.6% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned 0.34% of NuStar Energy worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NuStar Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,954,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,061,000 after purchasing an additional 975,659 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,437,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,489,000 after acquiring an additional 248,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,413,000 after acquiring an additional 217,417 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 786,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 208,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 527,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 191,892 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NS shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

NuStar Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE NS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.12. The company had a trading volume of 561,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,195. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.73. NuStar Energy L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.58 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 131.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.70%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.