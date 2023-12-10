Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP reduced its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,035 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Korn Ferry worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $54.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average of $50.00. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $59.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $712.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.01%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

