Callan Family Office LLC Sells 73,164 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Callan Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,164 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 345,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,667,000 after buying an additional 77,507 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 104,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,403,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,536,000 after buying an additional 688,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schusterman Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day moving average is $39.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

