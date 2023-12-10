Callan Family Office LLC Sells 4,645 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Callan Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Callan Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 47,009 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $73.85 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $76.21. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.20.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

