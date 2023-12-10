iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Callan Family Office LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Callan Family Office LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 6.2% of Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 42,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $263.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $231.49 and a one year high of $273.73.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
