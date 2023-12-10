JS Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

JS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 620,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Harley-Davidson accounts for 2.9% of JS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. JS Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Harley-Davidson worth $21,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 293.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:HOG opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 23.12%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 6th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

