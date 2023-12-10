520,000 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Acquired by JS Capital Management LLC

JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 520,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,592,000. Shopify accounts for 4.4% of JS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 9.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

SHOP opened at $72.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.90. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.47. The firm has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.69 and a beta of 2.23.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

