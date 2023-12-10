Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 309,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,591 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Hershey were worth $77,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 187.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,040,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $836,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 605.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HSY opened at $185.74 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $183.74 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.14.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. HSBC assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.19.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock worth $920,800 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

