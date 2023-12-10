Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 245,964 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,549,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,964 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.15% of Monster Beverage worth $89,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 20.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 475.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 45,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 373.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,884,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,180. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $53.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.76 and a 200 day moving average of $55.66.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNST. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

