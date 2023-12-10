Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,034 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 1.02% of Arrow Electronics worth $81,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

ARW stock opened at $119.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.35 and its 200 day moving average is $128.22. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.01 and a 52 week high of $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 3.06%. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

