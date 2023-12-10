Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $80.07 Million Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 561,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121,865 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.29% of Franco-Nevada worth $80,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 17,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $108.49 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $105.75 and a 1 year high of $161.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.08.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CSFB lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

