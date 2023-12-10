TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Position Boosted by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,331,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,609 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in TELUS were worth $84,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,279,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,637,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,149,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,843 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 29,500,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $585,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,610 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth $38,447,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TELUS by 1,967.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,759,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TU. StockNews.com upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th.

TELUS Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:TU opened at $18.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $21.82.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.42%.

TELUS Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

