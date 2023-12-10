Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 166,594 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 166,594 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.17% of Arista Networks worth $85,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 55.7% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $224.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.52. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $224.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total transaction of $673,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 216,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,594,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,625,334. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $673,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 216,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,594,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,780 shares of company stock worth $34,734,463. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.