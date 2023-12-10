Zcash (ZEC) Market Capitalization Tops $540.86 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $540.86 million and $68.29 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $33.12 or 0.00075652 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zcash has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00039433 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00025875 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.