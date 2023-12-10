Pax Dollar 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $999,318.75 (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $428.69 million and $999,318.75 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000054 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 428,956,784 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

