yearn.finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $51.30 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. yearn.finance has a market cap of $305.53 million and approximately $51.30 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for about $9,193.88 or 0.20998951 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, yearn.finance has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,232 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

